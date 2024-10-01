Live
Bollywood actor Govinda hospitalized after accidental gun misfire
Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai following an accidental gunshot wound to his knee. The incident took place early this morning, around 4:45 AM, when the actor’s licensed revolver misfired. The bullet struck his knee, and he was immediately admitted to the ICU.
Medical professionals successfully removed the bullet from his leg, and Govinda is now reported to be stable and out of danger. The police have confirmed that the revolver was licensed and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Govinda, a beloved figure in Indian cinema with over 165 films to his credit, was last seen in Rangeela Raja. Known for his iconic roles and unmatched contribution to Bollywood, the actor’s fans are anxiously awaiting further updates on his recovery and future projects. Stay tuned for more developments.