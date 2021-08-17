2 Days To Go For The Release Of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom In Theatres

Post lockdown, all the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the release of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom movie. As the release date is only two days away, Akshay Kumar shared a video message to all his fans through his Twitter page. He promoted his movie sitting in the theatre and asked his fans to once again experience the theatre thrill while watching the movie on 19th August, 2021.

Through this video message, he asked his fans to be ready to witness a thriller movie Bell Bottom in the theatres and that too in 3D.

Well, let us also have a look at the trailer of the Bell Bottom movie…

Our Khiladi actor is all set to play a spy role in this movie. Well, apart from Akshay's spectacular performance, one should also eye on Lara Dutta's stunning transformation. She is essaying the role of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this movie and made all her fans go jaw dropped with her complete transformation. Going with the trailer, it all starts off with terrorists hijacking an Indian plane. The officers are questioned by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she also says that it is the 7th hijacking incident in 5 years. She asks who will save the day. Akshay plans a covert operation to rescue the 210 hostages and to kill the hijackers.



Speaking about the Bell Bottom movie, it is based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…This movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.



Off late, Akshay Kumar also shared a pic from London after completing his quarantine. He is seen riding a bicycle and was clicked from the back!

