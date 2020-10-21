25 Years Of Yaraana: Madhuri Dixit Reminisces Working With Rishi Kapoor And Saroj Khan

We all know that Bollywood's classic cult movie 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' clocked 25 years… Along with this movie, even Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor starrer 'Yaraana' also completed its 25 years. On this special occasion, the 'Kalank' actress reminisced this action drama and also dropped a few throwback pics on her Instagram page…





Madhuri dropped a few throwback pics in this post and made us go awe with her beautiful clicks…The first one is a beautiful pic of Madhuri who is seen posing to cams draping a floral blue saree. The second pic shows both Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri which was clicked during a song shoot. The third one is a monochrome candid one with Madhuri's dance guru Saroj Khan. They both posed doing the same dance step… The final one is again a single pic of Madhuri…

She also wrote, "Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories... Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them & the whole team…"

With this post, Madhuri reminisced working with Bollywood late stars Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan.

Yaraana movie was directed by David Dhawan and was bankrolled by Yusuf Bhatt and Reema Rakeshnath under Samna Films banner. This flick was made basing American film 'Sleeping with the Enemy', which starred Julia Roberts. This movie was released on 20th October, 1995 and shows off the ae acting skills of late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.