7 Years Of Grand Masti 2: Vivek Oberoi Celebrates Dropping An Awesome Video From The Movie

Being an adult-comedy movie, 'Grand Masti 2' movie stood as the biggest blockbusters in 2013. This movie also reached 100 crores club with all the hilarious and romantic actions of three lead actors of the movie Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani. Today this blockbuster movie clocked 7 years and thus Vivek took to his Twitter page and shared happiness dropping an awesome video.





This post has the hilarious video which shows off a few ultimate comedy scenes from the 'Grand Masti 2' flick. Vivek also wrote, "Celebrating 7 years of Grand Masti 2!!..." and celebrated this moment!!!

Being an adult-comedy movie, this flick attracted youth with all his romantic scenes. This movie is directed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled by Ashok Thakeria and Indra Kumar under Maruti International and Eros International banners. This movie had Sonalee Kulkarni, Karishma Tanna and Manjari Fadnis as the lead actresses.

Coming to Vivek's work front, he was last seen in Malayalam's 'Lucifer' movie and also mesmerized all and sundry stepping into the shoes of PM Narendra Modi for his biopic. He also turned into the producer and is bankrolling thriller movie 'ITI' which is a murder-mystery. Even he is in all search for talented actors for his new movie 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' which is going to be directed by Vishal Mishra. This movie is a horror-thriller and becomes the second production venture of this versatile actor.