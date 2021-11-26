83 Teaser: Ranveer Singh And His Team Are All Set To Show Off the Magical Moments Of 1983 Cricket World Cup

Today is just a magical day for all the movie buffs as the updates from the upcoming movies be it Bollywood or Tollywood are rolling out continuously. Well, even the makers of Ranveer Singh's 83 movie also unveiled the teaser of this most-awaited cricket drama and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher. Bollywood's young actor Ranveer Singh is stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev and is all set to make us witness the 1983 cricket world cup special moments with his reel team!



Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev has shared the teaser of '83' on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In the teaser, the West Indies batsman has hit the ball hard which is bowled by Kapil Dev… He runs along with another fielder and aims to catch the ball and we can also witness the Indian sitting in the stadium are cheering up the team and praying for the catch! Along with sharing the teaser, Ranveer also announced the release date of the movie… He wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83".

Ranveer Singh's dear wife Deepika Padukone who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife in this movie first unveiled the teaser on her Instagram page and jotted down, "The story behind India's greatest victory! '83' RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DECEMBER, 2021! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam! Trailer out on 30th November, 2021. #ThisIs83".

Coming to Taran Adarsh, he also shared the teaser on his Instagram page and wrote, "RANVEER SINGH: '83' TRAILER ARRIVES ON 30 NOV... Team #83TheFilm will unveil the trailer of the film on 30 Nov 2021... Stars #RanveerSingh as legendary cricketer #KapilDev... Directed by #KabirKhan... 24 Dec 2021 #Christmas release... #ThisIs83 TEASER OUT NOW…".

Speaking about the '83' movie, it is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under the Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Vibri Media, KA Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films banners.

Well, let also check the Indian reel team of the 1983 world cup…

• Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

• Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

• Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

• Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

• Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

• Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

• Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

• Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

• Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

• Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

• Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

• Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

• Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

• R Badree – Sunil Valson

• Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

• Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).

This movie will hit the big screens on 24th December, 2021 just a day before the Christmas festival! The trailer of this sports drama will be unveiled on 30th November, 2021!

Well, there is also another interesting piece of news that Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan are teaming up for another movie. The details will be announced shortly!