A Lovely Promo From 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' is making noise in social media with its awesome promotional tactics. Being a social message oriented movie, it has many expectations for it. The story is based on the real-life incidents of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.



Deepika Padukone will essay the role of a middle-class girl Malti who will survive from an acid attack. But the pain and the consequences she bears will definitely make the audience to roll down the tears.

Today, the makers of this movie have released a small lovely promo from the movie which brings a winsome smile on everyone's face. Here is the promo for our readers… Have a look!

Titled as 'Silent Pyaar', this video showcases a small and cute conversation between the lead pair Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Messey.



Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this movie is produced by Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu and Meghana Gulzar under Fox Star Studios, KA Productions and Mriga Films banners.

This movie will hit the big screens on 10th January 2020.







