A popular OTT platform has secured the rights to stream Sidharth and Kiara wedding.

Recently, it has been reported that the wedding celebrations of the famous Bollywood couple, Sidharth and Kiara, may be streamed on an OTT platform. This trend started when actress Nayantara sold the rights to Netflix to stream her wedding, which was directed by a well-known director. Later, Hansika Motwani followed suit, with Hotstar releasing a teaser of her wedding video.

Now, rumors are circulating that the Shershaah couple's wedding may also be streamed on an OTT platform, with Amazon Prime Video rumored to have secured the rights. The OTT giant made a cryptic post on their social media page, which included an image of Kiara, Sidharth, and the Suryagarh Fort Palace, with the caption "Forts are breathtakingly beautiful tho… just saying".



This news has certainly generated interest among the couple's fans, who are eagerly anticipating the release of their wedding videos on the OTT platform. If the reports are true, it will be a new development in the world of entertainment, as more and more celebrities are choosing to stream their special moments online. This trend allows fans to have a closer look into their favorite celebrities' lives and provides an opportunity for the couple to create lasting memories that can be treasured for years to come.

