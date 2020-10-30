Aadar Jain Gets Excited As Tara Sutaria Joins The ‘Heropanti 2’ Cast

Bollywood love birds Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria hold a great bond and leave no moment in appreciating each other. We all know that, this leggy lass has joined the star cast of 'Heropanti 2' team which has B-Town's best dancer Tiger Shroff as the lead actor. Well, Aadar Jain has shared Tara's Instagram post on his Stories and showed off his love towards his dear Tara by jotting down "So proud of you, you're going to kill it!!!".



Aadar Jain





Along with a congratulatory message, Aadar also dropped a couple of 'Heart' symbols and kiss emoticon!!!



Off late, Tara Sutaria has shared big news to all her fans… She doled out that, "Reunited with my favourites! Thank You Sajid Sir for believing in me… Heropanti 2, here we go…



PS – Can't think of a better way to kick start birthday month!".

Along with sharing this message, Tara also jotted down a few words beside this post sharing the happiest news. "SO amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily 💖❤️💖 #Heropanti2 ✨🎬



#SajidNadiadwala

@tigerjackieshroff

@khan_ahmedasas

@wardakhannadiadwala

@nadiadwalagrandson".

Tiger Shroff also congratulated Tara dropping his comment…



Well, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have made their debut with 'Heropanti' movie and now reunited with the sequel of this action drama. The second installment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.



Tara also has a couple of big projects in her kitty… She will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Hindi remake of Telugu feature RX 100 which will be directed by Milan Luthria. This flick will mark the debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil Shetty.



It's a great boost for Tara Sutaria and she will celebrate her 24th birthday on 19th November, 2020.