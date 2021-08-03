Aalisha Panwar on her role in 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'

Actress Aalisha Panwar has been roped in for the show 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' to play the character of Jogi's (Adhvik Mahajan) childhood friend Avneet. She will be portraying a modern Punjabi girl full of confidence and passion.

Panwar who is known for her roles in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Meri Gudiya' says initially she was not keen on accepting this project because her character is subdued amidst two lead personalities.

The 25-year-old actress adds, "When I was approached to play a character in this show, I was quite skeptical of taking it up and I had almost said no to this character, but I was convinced to hear Avneet's story, and after that I felt compelled to say yes. She is a really strong and powerful girl who is set to bring a very interesting and thrilling twist to the current storyline."

'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' is a love story of two starkly different personalities – Mahi (Amandeep Sidhu) and Jogi (Adhvik Mahajan). Their love story has been developing well with numerous twists and turns. Bringing forth another interesting angle in Mahi and Jogi's lives will be Avneet, Jogi's childhood friend. Aalisha divulges details and talks about her character, as she says that this character is quite different from her previous ones and anybody can relate with Avneet very easily.

"I really loved how the character has a very close connection to reality. You will find Avneet as someone who loves in abundance but can also get envious. There is a lot that she can give, but she also knows how to take back. So, I am really looking forward to playing the role of Avneet. I sincerely believe that it's going to be a great journey for me," she concludes.