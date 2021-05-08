Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Suffering From A Slipped Disc At The Age Of 19

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist's daughter Ira Khan always stays close to her fans being an avid social media user. She treats her fans with frequent posts and also opens up about her personal issues creating awareness among the netizens. Off late, she took to her Instagram and said, she suffered from a slipped disc at the age of 19which left her unable to move.









She started off by saying, "I don't know how to start and I don't feel like, so I am just going to do it and go for it. I feel fat and now I am using the word fat like people do when they don't really think about what they are saying and they just say words. Because I don't actually mean fat. What I feel is heavy. I can tell that I have put on weight but that is different from feeling heavy. I haven't done any physical exercise consistently for more than a month in over four years, maybe more."

She further added, "I got a slipped disc at 19 and I am now 23. Today, I turn 23. I am still so far away from where I used to be. I cry in the gym not because I feel fat but because I feel unable to move the way I used to and it really bothers me. I used to jump off the bed when I was a kid, I used to hold the railing and half-cartwheel over it, never just normally get off the bed. And now, I can't get off a chair. I have to hype myself up, I have to pump myself with adrenaline to convince myself to stand up from a chair. Who thinks about standing up from a chair? I do and it has been bothering me and I have done nothing about it. It's entirely my fault. I let go so much".

"I still, in my head, think that I am a fit person so I eat a bunch of crap, thinking, 'Oh, I'll work it off', but I don't anymore. And so yes, the added fat and weight has increased and affected my feeling of heaviness. Obviously, it plays a part in it. But I really want to be able to move and use my body the way I used to be able to", she added.

Finally, she concluded by saying, "I am starting a one-month challenge which will progressively increase if I manage to complete it. I am going to be working out 25 minutes a day. Popeye (Nupur) is going to be curating those 25 minutes and I am holding myself accountable by having to tell you guys every day about my workout. It's going to be five days of workout and two days of stretching and abs, so I will be doing physical activity every day for 25 minutes. It is only 25 minutes, so I have no excuse to not do it".

Well, Ira Khan also made her relationship with her trainer Nupur Shikare public by dropping the pics on her social media handle.