Abhishek Bachchan's Co-Star Amit Sadh To Get Tested For Covid-19 As A Precautionary Measure

Slowly the deadly pandemic 'Covid-19' is creeping in Bollywood… From Big B Amitabh Bachchan to veteran actor Anupam Kher's family, Coronavirus is making the noise as the whole Mumbai is now under the clutches of this novel virus.

We all know that Abhishek Bachchan and his dear wife Aishwarya Rai along with little munchkin Aaradhya are tested positive. Well, according to sources, Amit Sadh and Abhishek came together for completing their dubbing of this web series. Thus, this another young actor and co-star of Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe web series Amit Sadh takes a precautionary measure and takes a test for Covid-19 and is waiting for the result.

Amit shared this news through his Twitter page…Have a look!

In this tweet, Amit mentioned that, he is fine and as a precautionary measure, he is getting tested himself for Covid-19. Amit also hoped Abhishek and his family get recovered soon!!!

Breathe: Into The Shadows web series has been unveiled on Amazon Prime a couple of days ago and it is running successfully garnering millions of views on the OTT platform. Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sad are the main actors in the web series. Even Nitya Menon and Saiyami Kher also portrayed important roles in this series. This Mayank Sharma directorial is a successor to Breathe season 1 which had Madhavan in the lead role.