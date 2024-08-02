Abhishek Banerjee fulfills father’s dream in ‘Stree 2’ in a hilarious twist

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, known for his portrayal of Jana, an IAS aspirant in "Stree 2," has shared a humorous yet heartfelt story about fulfilling his father's lifelong dream through his role in the film.

Abhishek revealed, "My father always wanted me to pursue a career as an IAS officer. While my heart was always set on acting, this role in 'Stree 2' feels like my father's dream has never left my side. Playing Jana, who aspires to be what my father wished for me, is genuinely sweet yet funny. My father and I still laugh about it that being his son I found unique ways to realize his dreams, if not in reality, at least on screen."

He humorously remarked on his character's chances of success, saying, "Seeing Jana's struggles with the IAS exam preparation makes me doubtful that he would have ever cracked it in his life. But, I'm glad I could at least embody that ambition in a film."

Earlier this month, Abhishek highlighted that his character Jana is even funnier in 'Stree 2', the much-anticipated horror-comedy sequel to the 2018 hit. "This character has a special bond with the audience, and I am committed to delivering my best once again. The love I get for the character even today, especially among kids, is truly endearing. Jana and everyone's antics in this edition are funnier. My character too has a lot more funny moments, taking the whole experience to a new level of 'Stree'."

'Stree 2' reunites the beloved ensemble cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, promising another round of laughter and scares.