Live
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
- SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons, cause long Covid symptoms: Study
- Euphoria over ‘pran-pratishtha’ high in MP, girl students form human chain to create figure of Lord Ram
- Sofia Vergara clarifies she did 'fake' drugs in 'Griselda'
Just In
Abhishek Duhan: Always knew I wanted to be a movie actor
Actor Abhishek Duhan, who is known for his work in 'Mandali', 'Pataakha', 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Sultan', etc, shared how he didn't had to face any confusion while deciding on his career, and was always very sure that he wanted to become an actor.
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Duhan, who is known for his work in 'Mandali', 'Pataakha', 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Sultan', etc, shared how he didn't had to face any confusion while deciding on his career, and was always very sure that he wanted to become an actor.
“I didn't face any confusion while deciding on my career. I always knew I wanted to be a movie actor. It has been my dream since childhood, and I never had any doubts,” shared Abhishek.
Talking about how his parents reacted to his decision of becoming an actor, Abhishek said: “Deciding to be a movie actor was challenging for my parents, unfamiliar with the industry. Moving to a new city added another layer of difficulty, especially for them. Though I found it exciting, there were tough times in Bombay. Yet, keeping it in my heart made it easier over time. The key is persistence, and things eventually fall into place.”
The ‘Dhahanam’ actor shared that he didn't perceive any struggles, and enjoyed the journey.
“Financially, my family supported me, and friends pitched in when needed. Emotionally, family and friends were pillars of support. Never indecisive, I found guidance from teachers like Nadira Zahid Babbar ji and Darpan Mishra,” he added.