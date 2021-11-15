Actress Amy Aela initiates shoot for Hotstar's next 'Kingmaker'

Actress Amy Aela will be seen in Hotstar's next 'Kingmaker'. She has initiated the shoot where she will be seen in a role with actor Ashutosh Rana.

"I'm super excited to be on board for this project. To be a part of such an amazing cast is so thrilling. I am also blown away to be acting opposite Ashutosh Rana. He is such a humble, genuine and talented person - it's truly an honour", says Amy Aela.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Indian-Australian actress Amy Aela will also be seen in SonyLiv's 'The Cancer Bitch' and Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'. She was recently spotted on the set with Ranbir Kapoor, playing a cameo in an electrifying new song from Shashank Kaitan's next.

'Kingmaker' is conceptualized by Adhikari Brothers and will be released on SonyLiv.







