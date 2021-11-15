  • Menu
Actress Amy Aela initiates shoot for Hotstar's next 'Kingmaker'

Actress Amy Aela will be seen in Hotstar's next 'Kingmaker’. She has initiated the shoot where she will be seen in a role with actor Ashutosh Rana.

"I'm super excited to be on board for this project. To be a part of such an amazing cast is so thrilling. I am also blown away to be acting opposite Ashutosh Rana. He is such a humble, genuine and talented person - it's truly an honour", says Amy Aela.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Indian-Australian actress Amy Aela will also be seen in SonyLiv's 'The Cancer Bitch' and Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'. She was recently spotted on the set with Ranbir Kapoor, playing a cameo in an electrifying new song from Shashank Kaitan's next.

'Kingmaker' is conceptualized by Adhikari Brothers and will be released on SonyLiv.



