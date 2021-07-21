Adah Sharma: My grandmother is an inspiration to me
When it comes to inspirations, actress Adah Sharma counts her grandmother among the most significant ones in her life
When it comes to inspirations, actress Adah Sharma counts her grandmother among the most significant ones in her life.
"My grandmother is such a sport. She's really an inspiration to me and for everyone who meets her. I'm sure she will inspire many who see her on social media. She's such a star!" Adah said.
Adah keeps sharing videos of herself along with her grandmother doing funny things and entertaining her fans.
On Monday, Adah had uploaded a video of her dancing with her grandmother on the recreated number "Iko iko", which currently has 99.9K likes on the photo-sharing website.
Adah will next be seen in "Commando 4" and "Meet Cute" in Telugu with Nani. She also has two more Hindi films, three Telugu films and two web-series lined up.