Adah Sharma time travels in virtual world

Actress Adah Sharma has found an interesting way to usher in the new decade. She has come up with a hashtag '100yearsofAdahSharma,' through which she not only looks back at her career but also gives a sneak peek into her future.

The actress entered Bollywood with horror movie '1920,' which released in 2008. Now, Adah has come up with hashtag '100yearsofAdahSharma,' wherein she is calculating the time from 1920 to 2020. The post went viral instantly.

"Time is running out.... It's been a 100 years 1920to2020 and time is passing by so quickly," she began her post.

"So tell the person you love that you love them! (If they have specifically asked you not to, then don't say anything! Burry your feelings and eat boondi raita) I'm kidding! you can eat pav bhaji also if your vegan," added the actress.

She continued: "Be a nice person... being kind is really underrated yaa! And if you expect something in return for being a nice person then you are not a nice person! Don't be afraid to allow magic to happen."

In sync with the post, Adah also shared a video, which shows her transformation from young to old.