Adah Sharma's Unique Way Of Celebrating 'Christmas'

Guys, just tell us how you have celebrated 'Christmas'?

Some say, decorating Christmas tree…

A few say, going with a grand party or get-together…

And

Others say by visiting Churches and other places with family…

But our dear Adah Sharma celebrated it in a unique way… Can you guess???

No…

She just surprised us creating an Indian dance version of "Jingle Bells Jingle Bells…" song.

She posted it on her Twitter page and just awestruck us!!!