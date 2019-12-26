Adah Sharma's Unique Way Of Celebrating 'Christmas'
Guys, just tell us how you have celebrated ‘Christmas’?
Some say, decorating Christmas tree…
A few say, going with a grand party or get-together…
And
Others say by visiting Churches and other places with family…
But our dear Adah Sharma celebrated it in a unique way… Can you guess???
No…
She just surprised us creating an Indian dance version of "Jingle Bells Jingle Bells…" song.
She posted it on her Twitter page and just awestruck us!!!
What do you want for Christmas?— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) December 25, 2019
I'm no santa .just asking out of curiosity 😁😁😁
This is my version of jinglebells Indian style. #MerryChristmas to all of you !! .#MerryChristmas2019 #Christmas #MerryXmas pic.twitter.com/zkBoVzbnYV
