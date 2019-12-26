Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Adah Sharma's Unique Way Of Celebrating 'Christmas'

Adah Sharma
Highlights

Guys, just tell us how you have celebrated ‘Christmas’?

Guys, just tell us how you have celebrated 'Christmas'?

Some say, decorating Christmas tree…

A few say, going with a grand party or get-together…

And

Others say by visiting Churches and other places with family…

But our dear Adah Sharma celebrated it in a unique way… Can you guess???

No…

She just surprised us creating an Indian dance version of "Jingle Bells Jingle Bells…" song.

She posted it on her Twitter page and just awestruck us!!!

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top