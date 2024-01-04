Aishwarya Sharma loses 7 kilos, calls Bigg Boss ‘best dietician’

Mumbai: Former 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt recalled her journey and called the controversial reality show the “best dietician.”

Aishwarya took to her Instagram stories, where she revealed that the show is the “best dietician”.

She wrote: 60 Kg se 53 Kg Tak Ka Safar

#mybigbossjourney bigboss The best dietitian.”

She then shared another story talking about the slap incident that took place between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, who stuffed a tissue ball in his mouth while the two contestants and Isha Malviya were fighting.

She said that Isha and Samarth poked Abhishek, who had no option but to raise his hand.

“Wah isha itna jaldi toh rottiyan nahi palatati jitna jaldi aap palatati ho ye ladki kisi ki nahi hai.. "sabne dekha aur sabko pata chal gaya".. chintu ke saath milke itna poke kiya ki insaan haath uthane pe majboor ho gaya.. wah wah kya baat hai. itna bhi mat giro ki uth ke chal na paao… Stay strong bro @aebyborntoshine,” she wrote.