‘Gangs Of Godavari’ all set for release on May 31st; Vishwak Sen conveys in trending style

Telugu cinema enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the release of "Gangs Of Godavari," starring Vishwaksen in the lead role. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film has faced several delays, but the wait is finally coming to an end with the much-anticipated release scheduled for May 31st.

In a unique promotional strategy reminiscent of the hit film "Aavesham," Vishwaksen took to social media to drum up excitement for "Gangs Of Godavari." Drawing inspiration from Fahadh Faasil's iconic scene from "Aavesham," where he stands near a pillar, Vishwaksen recreated the moment, sparking a viral sensation among fans.

Initially slated for release on December 8th, followed by subsequent postponements to March 8th and May 17th, "Gangs Of Godavari" has faced its share of setbacks. However, Vishwaksen assured fans that there would be no further delays, confirming the film's long-awaited debut on May 31st.

Apart from Vishwaksen, the film also stars Neha Shetty and Anjali in pivotal roles, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. With music by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja, "Gangs Of Godavari" promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience that fans won't want to miss.





