  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Gangs Of Godavari’ all set for release on May 31st; Vishwak Sen conveys in trending style

‘Gangs Of Godavari’ all set for release on May 31st; Vishwak Sen conveys in trending style
x
Highlights

Telugu cinema enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the release of "Gangs Of Godavari," starring Vishwaksen in the lead role.

Telugu cinema enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the release of "Gangs Of Godavari," starring Vishwaksen in the lead role. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film has faced several delays, but the wait is finally coming to an end with the much-anticipated release scheduled for May 31st.

In a unique promotional strategy reminiscent of the hit film "Aavesham," Vishwaksen took to social media to drum up excitement for "Gangs Of Godavari." Drawing inspiration from Fahadh Faasil's iconic scene from "Aavesham," where he stands near a pillar, Vishwaksen recreated the moment, sparking a viral sensation among fans.

Initially slated for release on December 8th, followed by subsequent postponements to March 8th and May 17th, "Gangs Of Godavari" has faced its share of setbacks. However, Vishwaksen assured fans that there would be no further delays, confirming the film's long-awaited debut on May 31st.

Apart from Vishwaksen, the film also stars Neha Shetty and Anjali in pivotal roles, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. With music by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja, "Gangs Of Godavari" promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience that fans won't want to miss.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X