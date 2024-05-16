Live
- MPs, MLAs in Odisha have become redundant: Nadda
- 'Preminchoddu' - Film Unit In Teaser gets grand Launch
- Mumbai hoarding crash: Billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde nabbed from Udaipur
- Cloud software major Zoho to pump millions of dollars into chip design in India
- National Endangered Species Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Key Facts
- IPL 2024: Some failures teach you more, says MI youngster Naman Dhir ahead of LSG clash
- World Telecommunication Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Swati Maliwal’s statement recorded in alleged assault case: Police sources
- Kejriwal & Mann pay obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir
- Manika, Sharath to lead India's six-member TT squad at Paris Olympics
Just In
Sensex surges 676 points on expectations of rate cuts
Indian equity benchmarks surged on Thursday following expectations of rate cuts.
Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks surged on Thursday following expectations of rate cuts.
At closing, Sensex was up 676 points or 0.93 per cent, at 73,663 points and Nifty was up 203 points or 0.92 per cent, at 22,403 points.
Among sectors indices, IT, Auto, FMCG, Pharma, Metal, Reality, Media and Fin service were the top gainers
Nifty PSU Bank is the only index that closed in the red and was down by 0.88 per cent.
The India Volatility Index (India VIX) was down by 1.38 per cent, at 19.99 points.
M&M, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Titan were top gainers. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Power Grid and SBI were the top losers.
Global markets remained bullish. Most of the Asian markets closed in the green. US markets closed higher in Wednesday's session due to lower-than-expected inflation.
According to market experts, "The domestic market experienced a late surge, driven by strong global trends that pointed to lower-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which suggests at least two interest rate cuts in 2024."
"Further, buoyancy in the broader market continues with exports increasing despite global economic uncertainties, leading the heavyweights’ sectors such as banking, IT, and industrials to outperform," the market experts added.