Ajay Devgn set for Tollywood splash

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who is basking in the success of his period saga 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' is making his debut in Tollywood with much-hyped 'RRR'. Now, he has teamed up with ace director SS Rajamouli in his highly anticipated magnum opus.

Pictures of Devgn with Rajamouli started trending on Tuesday, with fans wishing his the best. Sharing a picture of the actor along with the filmmaker on the official Twitter handle of the film, the makers captioned the photo as, 'All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir! #AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR 'RRR' features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, and is said to be a pre-independence era film that revolves around the life of two freedom fightersAlluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Alia Bhatt will also essay a pivotal role in film that is expected to hit the screens in October.

Last year, veteran actor Big B made his debut in Telugu with 'Sye Raa....' and won appreciation for his performance.

Just few days, ago his colleague Suneil Shetty, who is known for action roles in B-town, is playing a villain opposite Vishnu Manchu in his upcoming film 'Mosagallu.'

My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We've collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure. https://t.co/G88HeNAVLG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2020



