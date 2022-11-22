Ajay Devgn Shares A Glimpse Of 'Bholaa' Teaser Launch Event

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn's Bholaa movie teaser is unveiled in the morning. Being the remake of the Kollywood's blockbuster movie Kaithi, there are many expectations on it. Ajay Devgn along with being the lead actor, he is also directing the movie. Off late, he shared a glimpse of the teaser launch event on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…

The video showcases Ajay Devgn launching the teaser and is also interacting with his fans at the venue. He looked all happy in the promo too!

Here is the teaser of the Bholaa movie… It showcases how a small girl is informed by his warden in the orphanage to sleep early as someone is all set to meet her the next day. She gets confused and is all excited. In the next frame, Ajay Devgn aka Bholaa is seen in prison and is informed that he is released.

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Tabu will essay a prominent role in this movie.

Being the sequel of Kaithi movie, there are a lot of expectations on it. Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help in reuniting with his daughter.

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Maidaan and Naam movies. In Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, he is essaying a cameo role. Ajay will portray the title role in the Maidaan movie stepping into the shoes of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh are roped into play the prominent roles. The director Amit Ravindranath will roll us back to the 1950s where we will be made to witness the golden days of the Indian football team.

Maidaan will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP banners.