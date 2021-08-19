Ajay Devgn Wishes Akshay Kumar On Bell Bottom’s Theatrical Release And Calls It ‘Praiseworthy'

It is all known that Bollywood ace actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bell Bottom is released today in the theatres. As it is one of the most awaited movies of the season post lockdown, all the movie buffs and fans of this Khiladi actor are joyous witnessing their favourite action in the action mode on the big screens.



Not only the fans and movie buffs even Akshay Kumar's co-actors are also eagerly awaiting for this movie. Off late, Ajay Devgn has sent his best wishes to the whole team of Bell Bottom through his Twitter page.

Dear Akki, I've been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations 🎉 Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this👍🏼@akshaykumar#BellBottom — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 19, 2021

This tweet reads, "Dear Akki, I've been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations… Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy."

On the other hand, the director of Bell Bottom movie, Ranjit said, "We have been extremely responsible in writing that character. We didn't think, 'For cinematic liberty, let's do this.' We were sure where we were going with that. The CBFC has also passed it without any cuts."

He also spoke about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's role, "There was no requirement for us to get into a space where unnecessary questions and problems are created. There was no requirement in the script. All characters in the film have been dealt with maturity from our end".

Speaking about the Bell Bottom movie, it is based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…This movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Akshay plans a covert operation to rescue the 210 hostages and to kill the hijackers in this movie.

This movie hit the theatres today i.e on 19th August, 2021 in 3D mode!