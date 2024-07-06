Live
Just In
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ gets postponed
The much-anticipated release of Ajay Devgn’s "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" has been rescheduled from its original date of July 5 to August 2, following a strategic decision by the film’s makers. The move, prompted by requests from exhibitors and distributors, aims to avoid clashing with the successful run of Prabhas’ "Kalki 2898 AD" in Hindi cinemas and the debut of Karan Johar’s "Kill."
Neeraj Pandey, the director behind the romantic thriller, unveiled a brand new poster to announce the revised release date. The film stars Tabu in a pivotal role opposite Ajay Devgn, with Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar portraying younger versions of the lead characters. Notable actors like Jimmy Sheirgill and Sayaji Shinde also feature prominently in supporting roles.
Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" boasts a musical score by Oscar award winner MM Keeravani. The film promises a compelling narrative set against a backdrop of romance and intrigue, marking a significant collaboration in Bollywood’s upcoming cinematic offerings.
With its new release date locked in for August 2, anticipation mounts for Ajay Devgn’s latest venture as audiences eagerly await the cinematic experience promised by "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha."