Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan reunion film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ locks May 15 release

The makers of the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla have officially announced the film’s release date. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film is set to hit theatres on May 15, 2026, marking one of the most awaited releases in the genre.

Bhooth Bangla brings together Akshay Kumar and celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years, a reunion that has already generated significant buzz among moviegoers. Known for delivering some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable horror-comedies, the duo is expected to recreate the magic that audiences have long associated with their collaborations.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled the film’s poster on social media, confirming the release date. The caption read, “Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla,” instantly exciting fans.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. Portions of Bhooth Bangla were filmed across Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, lending visual richness and scale to the narrative.

Reportedly set around a mysterious haunted house, the story revolves around the chaos that unfolds within and around it. Staying true to Priyadarshan’s signature style, the film aims to blend light horror elements with slapstick humor, focusing more on comic timing than intense scares.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar under Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films, with co-producers Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. With rising interest in horror-comedies, the film is positioned as a mass entertainer rooted in old-school charm.