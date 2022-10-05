Akshay Kumar Unveils The Trailer Launch Date Of Ram Setu Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all set to showcase the story behind the ancient bridge Ram Setu that connects India and Sri Lanka… He is all busy with a handful of movies and this year, he is all treating his fans with the fifth and the last one Ram Setu. As the movie is all set to release in a few days, the makers dropped the trailer launch announcement on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

Akshay Kumar also shared a few stills from the movie and dropped the stories behind those BTS pics… Take a look!

First he extended the festival wishes through this tweet...

His tweet reads, "बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का सन्देश देता है दशहरा का यह पावन अवसर. उम्मीद है आपका जीवन भी अच्छाई से भरा हो, बुराई का विनाश हो. आपको और आपके परिवार को दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं. जय श्री राम #HappyDussehra".

Aaj ke special din pe chaliye milata hoon aapko kisi special se, miliye Makar se. Makar is an Exosuit. An Exosuit plays a critical role in deep sea exploration. We used this extensively in Ram Setu. #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th Oct 22. pic.twitter.com/qy8bWHZC4S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2022

He shared the pic along with the exosuit and wrote, "Aaj ke special din pe chaliye milata hoon aapko kisi special se, miliye Makar se. Makar is an Exosuit. An Exosuit plays a critical role in deep sea exploration. We used this extensively in Ram Setu. #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th Oct 22."

Ram Setu features exciting and thrilling action. Bahut time baad itna adrenaline rush mila!#RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22. pic.twitter.com/OFIRxfXJav — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2022

This is the BTS pic of an action sequence… He is seen jumping on a police jeep… "Ram Setu features exciting and thrilling action. Bahut time baad itna adrenaline rush mila! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22."

Ram Setu ki journey mein humara sabse bada ally, humara dost, AP. Played by the amazingly talented, @ActorSatyaDev , AP is a guide with a great sense of humour!#RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22 pic.twitter.com/ANo3hJgiak — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2022

Next he shared a pic with Tollywood's young actor Satya Dev and they are seen riding in a boat amid deep blue sea. He also praised Satya Dev by jotting down, "Ram Setu ki journey mein humara sabse bada ally, humara dost, AP. Played by the amazingly talented, @ActorSatyaDev, AP is a guide with a great sense of humour! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22".

The eagerness with which you are waiting for the #RamSetu trailer is making us work even harder.We are so grateful for the love you showed on the teaser. To answer the burning question.The Ram Setu trailer will be out on 11th Oct.Get ready to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu pic.twitter.com/iwGyl9qzQt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2022

Finally, he made the trailer launch date announcement by sharing a pic from the movie. "The eagerness with which you are waiting for the #RamSetu trailer is making us work even harder.We are so grateful for the love you showed on the teaser. To answer the burning question.The Ram Setu trailer will be out on 11th Oct.Get ready to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu".

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased how Akshay Kumar and his teammates Satya Dev and Jacqueline Fernandez are on a mission to save Ram Setu and that too with the time limit of 3 days. The glimpses of action sequences and beautiful views of Ram Setu also made the teaser worth watching.

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day! This movie also has Tollywood's ace actor Satyadev and glam doll Jacqueline Fernandez in the prominent roles.

Ram Setu will hit the screens on 25th October, 2022 and showcase us the unknown facts of the Ram Setu!