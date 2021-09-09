Akshay Kumar Will Fly To UK Tomorrow To Resume The Shooting Of Ranjit Tewari's Cinderella Movie

It is all known that Bollywood ace actor Akshay Kumar's mother passed away yesterday. Akshay also came back to Indian from the UK after knowing about his mother's health condition. She was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai a few days ago and then was shifted to ICU after her health condition started deteriorating. Aruna Bhatia ji's final rights were done yesterday and many of the Bollywood actors visited Akshay Kumar's house to console him.



According to the sources, Akshay will fly back to the UK tomorrow to resume the shooting of Ranjit Tewari's movie. A source revealed, "Akshay is a thorough professional and believes in the saying that show must go on. He also understands the gravity of the financial scenario when the film shoots are put on hold, especially in tough times like the on-going pandemic - since 100s of people are involved in the production team and crew. He was with his mother in her last few days, performed all the rituals over the last couple of days and is now all ready to resume work. He will be taking off to the UK tomorrow morning and will resume shooting after following the quarantine guidelines of the local authorities".

This movie is being produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani and the movie will completely be shot in the UK. They have recreated Shimla aura in London and it also features Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actress.

Well, Akshay is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood. As he always keeps 5-6 movies in hand, along with Cinderella movie, he is also part of Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Oh My God 2 projects.