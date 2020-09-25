Akshay Kumar’s Bandipur adventure episode with Bear Grylls was second most watched

Bengaluru: Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television.

The recent episode of British adventurer Bear Grylls' show "Into The Wild" featuring Akshay has emerged as the second most-watched television show in the history of the infotainment genre in India.

The show had garnered a huge buzz on social media, with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals and delivering 2.9 billion impressions. About 1.1 crore people watched its premiere on Discovery Network channels. Almost 2.6 crore people watched the show in the first week across Discovery Network channels (original + repeats).

Akshay shot for the episode at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January this year.

Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Bear Gryll's show

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a glimpse from his visit to gurudwara as the actor cherished a 'blessed morning'.

The 53-year-old actor posted an intriguing picture to Instagram where he is seen seated on the floor, as he spent 10 minutes in the place of worship. The actor is seen sporting a red kurta, with his head covered with a handkerchief.

The 'Mission Mangal' star captioned the post as, "Had a rather blessed morning...spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings." Feeling a sense of calm, the Namaste London' star also said, "I feel a sense of calm I haven't in months. #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #IkOnkar."

Celebrity followers including Abhishek Bachchan and more than five lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Currently, Akshay is shooting for his spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, along with his co-stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor. The unit has been shooting simultaneously with the local teams in double shifts making it the first film of its kind post lockdown -- maximising every day by packing in more into every available hour. The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. Akshay released the first poster of the film in November, last year. (Agencies)