Turn It Up — Royal Stag BoomBox Season 4 Is Here
From entry to encore — plan your night like a pro
Get ready for an unforgettable night with Royal Stag BoomBox Season 4 as the festival arrives in Vizag on 7th March 2026 at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium. Gear up for electrifying performances by, hip-hop icon Badshah, Sreerama Chandra and dynamic hitmaker Nikhita Gandhi, along with high-energy beats from DJ Sahil Gulati. Adding to the excitement, gaming sensation Payal Dhare will bring a live gaming face-off to the stage.
Tickets & Entry
Make sure to purchase tickets only from official source Skill Box. Keep your tickets handy by saving them digitally or printing them out. To ensure a seamless experience, plan to arrive at least an hour early—you won't want to miss the electrifying set by DJ Sahil Gulati.
What to Wear
Essentials to Carry
Carry a valid ID for entry and keep a portable charger handy so you can capture every high-energy moment through the night. Stay hydrated, explore the curated food zones, and immerse yourself in the spectacular sound and lighting installations that define the Royal Stag BoomBox experience.
Get ready to experience The Original Sound of Generation Large—bigger, bolder and more immersive than ever before. Hope you have a great time at Royal Stag BoomBox!