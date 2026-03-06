Turn It Up — Royal Stag BoomBox Season 4 Is Here

Tickets & Entry

Make sure to purchase tickets only from official source Skill Box. Keep your tickets handy by saving them digitally or printing them out. To ensure a seamless experience, plan to arrive at least an hour early—you won't want to miss the electrifying set by DJ Sahil Gulati.

What to Wear

Royal Stag BoomBox is more than a concert; it’s a cultural playground for this generation - Generation Large. Wear comfortable shoes, you’ll be on your feet dancing to Bollywood hits and hip-hop anthems all night long. Dress in breathable layers to adapt to changing temperatures.

Want to show your vibe? Get yourself Royal Stag BoomBox merchandise and make a statement in style.

Essentials to Carry

Carry a valid ID for entry and keep a portable charger handy so you can capture every high-energy moment through the night. Stay hydrated, explore the curated food zones, and immerse yourself in the spectacular sound and lighting installations that define the Royal Stag BoomBox experience.

Security Checklist





Travel light with minimal belongings to ensure smooth security checks. Stick to the essentials to streamline your entry and enjoy a hassle-free experience. Carry only essentials and review the list of prohibited items before arriving. Following venue guidelines will help ensure a safe, seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Get ready to experience The Original Sound of Generation Large—bigger, bolder and more immersive than ever before. Hope you have a great time at Royal Stag BoomBox!