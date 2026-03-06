QualiZeal Drives Women’s Day Impact with Hygiene Kit Distribution for Adolescent Girls in Hyderabad

The initiative addresses a deeply rooted challenge: adolescent girls from low-income communities often struggle with menstrual health management due to limited access to hygiene products and persistent social taboos. Each kit distributed included premium-quality sanitary pads, cotton innerwear, feminine wash, wet wipes, biodegradable disposal bags, a small towel, and toothbrush and toothpaste — essentials designed to promote dignity, well-being, and uninterrupted school attendance. QualiZeal employees also participated actively, engaging students and educators through short awareness sessions aimed at normalising conversations around menstrual health and personal hygiene.

Speaking about the event, Madhu Murty Ronanki, Co-Founder & Head of India Operations, QualiZeal, said, “The theme ‘Give to Gain’ resonates deeply with everything we stand for at QualiZeal. When we invest in the health, dignity, and confidence of young girls today, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more equitable tomorrow. ‘TogetHER for Tomorrow’ is our way of turning that belief into action — and we are proud to partner with the Marpu Foundation to bring it to life.”

Alongside this initiative, QualiZeal announced the launch of W2EQ — Women Who Engineer Quality, a new intellectual property dedicated to amplifying the voices of women quality engineers. W2EQ will serve as a platform to celebrate, showcase, and champion the contributions of women driving excellence across the quality engineering ecosystem — reinforcing QualiZeal’s commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and future-ready workforce.

This initiative adds to QualiZeal’s growing CSR footprint, which spans digital access programmes, educational support for underserved youth, and structured DEI initiatives. With three Global Capability Centres in Hyderabad and a Vision 2028 roadmap targeting USD 100 million in revenue, QualiZeal continues to demonstrate that responsible growth and community impact are inseparable.