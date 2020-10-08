Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Will Hit The Screens Tomorrow

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar's most awaited movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 9th November, 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers have planned to create a buzz among the audience with the digital promotions. Thus, the trailer of this movie will be out tomorrow.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and announced this great news to all his fans and movie buffs…





Yes… The 'Bomb' will get blasted tomorrow!!! Along with the digital promo of the trailer release announcement, Akshay also wrote, "Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge! 😎Watch #LaxmmiBomb Trailer, coming out tomorrow!

Even B-Town's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news…





Laxmmi Bomb' is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'Kanchana'. Akshay will essay the role of a transgender in this horror-comedy flick which is directed by Raghava Lawrance.

This Raghava Lawrance directorial is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters. Kiara Ali Advani will be seen as the lead actress in this horror-comedy flick.

Speaking about Akshay's work front, he recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom' which has Vaani Kapoor, Huma Quereshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.