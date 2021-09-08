Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Passes Away
- Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia ji passed away this morning due to an age-related illness
- Akshay shared this sad news through his social media pages!
Bollywood's actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away this morning. She was admitted to a private hospital a couple of days ago and was even shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. Akshay took to his Twitter and shared this sad news with all his fans.
This tweet reads, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti".
Akshay Kumar returned to Indian after knowing about his mother's health condition on Monday. He flew to the UK to take part in the Cinderella movie shooting a few weeks ago. Well, he left the shooting in the mid-way and was back to Mumbai to take care of his mother who was admitted to a private hospital. He even thanked his fans a couple of days ago for praying for his mother.
After knowing the sad news, Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nikkhil Advani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and other stars dropped their condolences messages on Twitter and Instagram pages.
RIP Aruna Bhatia ji…