Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia Passes Away

Bollywood's actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away this morning. She was admitted to a private hospital a couple of days ago and was even shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. Akshay took to his Twitter and shared this sad news with all his fans.



She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

Akshay Kumar returned to Indian after knowing about his mother's health condition on Monday. He flew to the UK to take part in the Cinderella movie shooting a few weeks ago. Well, he left the shooting in the mid-way and was back to Mumbai to take care of his mother who was admitted to a private hospital. He even thanked his fans a couple of days ago for praying for his mother.

After knowing the sad news, Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nikkhil Advani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and other stars dropped their condolences messages on Twitter and Instagram pages.

Ajay Devgn

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji's soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti🙏🏼 https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh

I'm sooo sorry for your loss sir ! Sending you and your family lots of strength! Iam sure your mother is in a better place now . Please Stay strong 🤗 OM SHANTI https://t.co/bfhpYq3dF2 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 8, 2021

Dia Mirza

Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/PHov95gvNy — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 8, 2021

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Deepest condolences to you and the family sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 8, 2021

Hansal Mehta

Heartfelt condolences and prayers for strength to your family and you. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 8, 2021

RIP Aruna Bhatia ji…