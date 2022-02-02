Alia Bhatt Drops The New Poster Of Gangubai Kathiawadi And Unveils The Trailer Release Date

As the release date is nearing, the makers of B-Town's ace actress Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' are leaving no stone unturned in capturing the attention of the netizens. Off late, they released a new poster of the movie and unveiled the trailer release date. Being the biopic, Alia Bhatt is essaying a larger than life role by stepping into the shoes of Gangubai Kathiawadi who was once called as the 'Queen Of Kamathipura'.

Alia Bhatt shared the new poster on her Instagram page and shared the trailer release date with all her fans… Take a look!

Alia Bhatt is seen just like a queen in this poster with that attitude and attire… She draped a plain white saree and looked beautiful with that silver payal and red bindi along with her flowy tresses. She is seen relaxing on a diwan and stealing the hearts of her fans. She also wrote, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu Trailer out on 4th February #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February, 2022".

Taran Adarsh also released the poster on his Instagram page and wrote, "'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI' TRAILER ON 4 FEB... #SanjayLeelaBhansali will unveil #GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer - starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn - on 4 Feb 2022... In *cinemas* 25 Feb 2022... #GangubaiKathiawadi NEW POSTER...".

Alia Bhatt is going to essay the titular role and will be seen as Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into a powerful woman who also built connections with the underworld dons. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura. She was fearless and ruled the area just like a queen!

Gangubai Kathiawadi is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

After being postponed a couple of times, now, this movie is all set to hit the big screens on 25th February, 2022!