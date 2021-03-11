Alia Bhatt Returns To Work After Getting Tested Negative For Covid-19

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor is tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days back. Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news and dropped a post on her Instagram. As Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also tested positive for Covid-19, all the fans of Alia Bhatt are tensed about her health. But fortunately, Alia Bhatt is tested negative for Covid-19 and is back to her work. This 'Raazi' actress dropped the same message on her Instagram Stories and shared the happy news with her fans.

This note reads, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID 19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctor, I am back to work today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care & staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori".



Speaking about Alia Bhatt's work front, she is part of two prestigious projects RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners.

Coming to RRR, it is a fictional story directed by Rajamouli and has Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR as the lead actors.