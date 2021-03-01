Alia Bhatt Turns Into A Producer And Announces Her First Production Venture ‘Darlings’

Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt who is presently busy with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' movie has announced her first production venture… Along with being an ace actress, now this 'Raazi' actress has donned the hat of a producer… She took to her Instagram and dropped the title of her first movie. She will be collaborating with none other than King Khan Shah Rukh for the movie 'Darlings'. The movie will be presented by Alia Bhatt under her home banner 'Eternal Sunshine Productions'.

Well, 'Darlings' movie belongs to the 'Dark Comedy' genre and star Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Matthew and Vijay Varma. Alia took to her Instagram and announced this good news to all her fans…

Alia Bhatt dropped a video and it made us witness a'statutory warning' that disrespect of women could get very harmful for everyone. Sharing this video, Alia Bhatt also wrote, "This one's special! Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @eternalsunshineproduction, in association with my fav @iamsrk's @redchilliesent! Starring the amazing @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma, @roshan.matthew Directed by @jasmeet_k_reen& produced by @gaurikhan, @_gauravverma." Further, the video ended with a caption, "Yeh comedy thodi dark hai."

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like SoniRazdan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Manish Malhotra and Ranveer Singh also congratulated Alia Bhatt for her new productional venture.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan also shared the same video on his Instagram…

He wrote, "Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both!



Unleashing our Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable.

PS :yeh comedy thodi dark hai...

#Darlings presented by @redchilliesent, in association with @eternalsunshineproduction, starring @aliaabhatt, @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma and @roshan.matthew."

Off late, Alia has announced the name of her production banner a few hours ago and shared the logo of this banner on her Instagram page…

Along with the logo, she also wrote, "And I am so happy to announce....

PRODUCTION!! ☀️

Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Let us tell you tales.

Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales.

@eternalsunshineproduction".

Even this post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khattar, Riteish Deshmukh, RakulPreet Singh, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, SoniRazdan and a few others congratulated our dear Alia…

Well, speaking about Alia Bhatt's work front, she will be next seen in 'GangubaiKathiawadi' biopic and Tollywood'smagnum opus 'RRR'.