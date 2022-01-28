Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Will Be Released On This Date

Here is the good news from Bollywood's cute diva Alia Bhatt… Amid the announcements of postponing movies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shared the good news by announcing the release date of the Gangubai Kathiawadi movie. The movie was scheduled to release this month itself but it was postponed due to the RRR movie as Alia is essaying the lead actress 'Sita' role in that movie. Now, as the RRR movie is postponed, the line has cleared to Gangubai movie.



The makers shared an official note on their Instagram page and treated all the fans of Alia Bhatt… Take a look!

This note reads, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi produced by SLB and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) will be releasing in cinemas on 25th February, 2022".

Alia Bhatt is going to portray the titular role and will be seen as Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful woman who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

The shooting of the movie kick-started on 8th December, 2019 and finally got wrapped 2 years later! Now, the movie will hit the theatres on 25th February, 2022!