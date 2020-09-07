Amitabh Bachchan Comes Up With Another Quirky 'Chai' Post

Our dear Big B who will always stay active on social media has come up with another funny post… He keeps on treats his fans with some or the other posts on his social media accounts and stays close to them. From throwback pics to shayari's, he makes us go awe with all his Instagram posts. Off late, he left his quirky comment on 'Chai' and made us go jaw dropped…

What happens if a 'Tea' falls on a shirt???



.

.

.

It simply turns into a 'T-Shirt'…

Isn't it amazing???

Amitabh Bachchan shared the quirky post along with dropping his sketch sipping the hot tea. He wrote, ""अगर shirt पे चाय गिर जाए, तो उसे T-shirt कह सकते हैं ??🤣🤣🤣".

Here is another interesting post from Amitabh's Instagram account… He asked us to know the difference between the 'Thumbprint' and 'Signature'. He also wrote, "Every day is a learning .. every day is taught .. every day is learnt .. from them that are unaware that there is a special DAY for teachers ..



हर दिन शिक्षक दिवस ! 🙏".

Well, our dear Big B is recently recovered from Covid-19 after getting treated at Nanavati hospital. All his family members Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai were also tested positive for this pandemic and got admitted in Nanavati hospital for better treatment. Now all are fine and back to normalcy after testing negative.

