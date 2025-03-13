Amitabh Bachchan Confirms He'll Host 17th Season of "KBC"

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has officially confirmed his return as the host of the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), putting rumors about his potential departure to rest.

The announcement came after widespread speculation, with the show’s makers releasing an emotional video on March 12. In the video, Bachchan bids farewell to fans and reassures them, saying, “I will see you in the next season.”

In the heartfelt message, the 82-year-old actor expressed his gratitude: “At the start of every phase, there’s always the thought—after so many years, will I still see the same love, warmth, and togetherness in everyone’s eyes? And by the end of each phase, I realize that this stage and the journey have given me far more than I ever expected. It continues to give me more than I wished for.”

He continued, “If our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life or ignited hope, I consider our 25-year journey a success. I’ll see you all in the next season. Keep believing in your hard work, and keep your dreams alive.”

Bachchan ended the message with his signature warmth, adding, “Until we meet again, I bid you goodnight.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.