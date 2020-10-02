Amitabh Bachchan Doles Out The Thoughts Of Aaradhya Regarding Covid-19 Pandemic

It is already known that, Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who recently recovered from, Covid-19 pandemic is now busy with shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' show. He resumed his shoot for this small screen reality show a few days back and also dropped pics from the sets showing off how the crew of KBC are strictly following the precautionary measures amid Coronavirus rapid spread. Well, speaking to media, Big B shared the thoughts of his granddaughter Aaradhya on 'Covid-19' virus.



He spoke to NDTV telethon on the topic, 'Good Health' and also shared his views on how important it is to stay away from Covid-19 novel virus. Speaking about his granddaughter Aaradhya, he said "Last night, my granddaughter Aaradhya was seeing KBC and said, you know, this corona might mean 'the crown' but actually it is 'karo na'. Which means, 'don't do'. I thought that was brilliant."



Well, it was 11th July all the family members of Amitabh Bachchan except Jaya ji were tested positive for Covid-19. Then all of them got treated in Nanavati hospital and were discharged a few days back. Now, all of them are safe and following the medications doled out by the doctors. It was Abhishek Bachchan who spent 29 days in the hospital after getting detected with this pandemic.



Both Amitabh and Abhishek stayed in touch with all their fans and continuously made us know about their health condition through social media.

