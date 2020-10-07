Amitabh Bachchan Drops A Few Pics From KBC Sets Along With A Few Words Of Ashok Chakradhar

Bollywood's legendary actor and Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is all busy with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 12th season. Post lockdown, he resumed the shooting for this reality show and also made all his fans how all the precautionary measures are being followed in the sets amid Covid-19 rapid spread.



He keeps on sharing the pics from the sets of KBC every now and then on social media along with a few shayari's. Off late, Big B dropped a couple of pics from the sets of this small screen reality show and also added a few words ace author Ashok Chakradhar.

T 3682 -

'राह हर ओर खुली हैं, तू कहीं से आजा । मेरे अंदर की पटरियों पे स्टेशन बहुत हैं'।

words of famed Ashok Chakradhar ..

said in another context , but so valid in every context ..

that is greatness of poetry/ poet, when you read it you must be able to find yourself in it pic.twitter.com/vWvwcTRcMA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 6, 2020



Amitabh ji shared a couple of pics from the sets of KBC 12th season and is seen hosting the show sitting on the hot seat…



Off late, Big B shared another tweet and thanked his fans for a beautiful cartoon song…

ठनक यू thank you https://t.co/NKSpXyrfNY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 6, 2020



In this video, an amazing cartoon song is seen in which Amitabh narrates a story to three kids. He doles out some jungle story and narrates his experiences while travelling in a jungle.



Well, Big B and all his family members except Jaya Bachchan were tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic in July and got admitted in Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan spent more than 20 days in the hospital and got recovered from this novel virus.

