Amitabh Bachchan Drops A Hilarious Post As He Once Again Gets The 'Blue Tick' On Twitter; Celina Also Supports Him

It is all known that the popular social media platform Twitter restored the 'Blue Tick' verification mark for more than one million followers, even ace actor Amitabh Bachchan also got it back. He dropped a hilarious reply on Twitter and wondered why he paid for the subscription even after having 48.4 million subscribers. Even Celina also supported him and also gave a few suggestions to Elon Musk…



Amitabh Bachchan

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶 ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ?? खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

His post reads, "T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!"

("Are maare gae Gulfam, biraj me maare gae Gulfam. Ae Twitter mausi, chahchi, beheni, tai, bua... jhauaan bhar ke ta naam hain tumhaar. Paise bharwa liye hamara neel kamal khaatir. Ab kahat ho jekar 1 m follower unkar neel kamal free ma. Humar to 48.4 m hain, ab? Khel khatam, paisa hajam? (Gulfam is dead. Oh Twitter aunt, you have so many names. You got us to pay for the blue tick and now you tell us that anyone with more than 1 million follower gets it for free. I have 48.4 million, what should I do now? I have already paid the money)?"

Dear Mr @elonmusk with all my due respects as an admirer, I would like to bring a moment of your attention to the fact that a global icon like respected Shree @SrBachchan gets a phenomenal credibility to your platform #twitter. Incredible icons like him are the people who made… https://t.co/rvJ1GOtya1 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 24, 2023

Even Bollywood actress Celina also supported Big B and dropped a few suggestions to Musk. Her post reads, "Dear Mr @elonmusk with all my due respects as an admirer, I would like to bring a moment of your attention to the fact that a global icon like respected Shree @SrBachchan gets a phenomenal credibility to your platform #twitter. Incredible icons like him are the people who made Twitter what it is today… Charting monetisation policies could have been done in a more aesthetic manner by not categorising highly accomplished World influencers under 114Euro blue ticks. Maybe your brand & marketing team could chart a new verification colour which celebrates & not charges authentic incredible achievers like Mr Amitabh Bachchan & us who were the 1st few to make Twitter what it is today. Hope you will consider this feedback.. I remain #celinajaitly #AmitabhBachchan #BlueCheckMark #Bollywood".

Earlier after Elon Musk started charging 8$ for blue tick verification, numerous fake profiles were created on Twitter and now they are back to the original 'blue tick' method itself…