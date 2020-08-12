Amitabh Bachchan Extended ‘Janmashtami’ Greetings To His Fans

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan extended 'Janmashtami' wishes to all his fans and well-wishers through social media. Today being Janmashtami, all the people are immersed in celebrating this festival at their homes. Thus, Amitabh ji also took to his Instagram and wished all his fans on this special occasion…





Our dear Big B dropped a couple of beautiful 'Krishna Radha' images in the form of a collage and made us go awe… Lord Krishna and Radha idols are seen beautifully dressed up in all regal look for this festival. Amitabh ji also wrote, "जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनाएँ बरसत जात ;

हृदय प्रफुल्लित होत जात 🙏".









Well, Big B also shared this image a few hours ago and extended his Janmashtami wishes to all his fans along with a beautiful poster of God Shri Krishna.

As we all know that Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family were tested positive for Covid-19, all of them were treated at Nanavati hospital. Now all of them are discharged and tested negative. Abhishek Bachchan fought for 29 days with this pandemic and finally thrashed it a couple of days ago. He is back to home and is resting himself along with following the doctor's medication.