Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann, in cops memes for Covid awareness

Mumbai Police on Friday shared a series of witty memes on their official Instagram account featuring Bollywood stars. The memes are intended to remind people to take precautions amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The memes feature dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kajol, and are humorous as well as informative.

A meme featuring late actor Rajesh Khanna's photograph urges people to order food at home instead of stepping out. It reads: 'Rajesh' order 'Khanna' at home.

Along with the meme, Mumbai Police posted: "Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers! Stay home rey... #BeBollyGood #KakaWouldSay #StayHomeStaySafe #takingoncorona."





A meme featuring Amitabh Bachchan reminds people to wear masks properly. It reads: 'Big-B'lunder wearing your mask below nose.





A meme featuring Kajol' picture says: You can't 'Kajol' us into thinking getting chocolates is essential.





Mumbai Police borrowed from a popular dialogue of Kajol from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" to write alongside the meme: "Cheater, cheater, cheater... That's what you are!"

The meme featuring Ayushmann Khurrana warns people against stepping out. It reads: 'Ayush, Maan' Ja -- it is very unwise to step out unnecessarily.





Alongside the meme, it is written: "Be 'Zyada Saavdhan' today to ensure everything's 'Shubh Mangal' everyday."