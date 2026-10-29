Amitabh Bachchan says Abhishek Bachchan took all his shoes long ago, reflects on father-son bond

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave a witty response when actor Ranbir Kapoor asked him about the qualities he shares with his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

During the Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranbir asked Amitabh about one quality that he and Abhishek have in common and another that sets them apart.

“Sir ek aisi quality hai jo aap mein aur Abhishek mein common hai, aur ek aisi quality jo completely different hai... kya woh hume bata sakte hain?” Ranbir asked.

He added, “Ek quality jo common hai, ek quality jo different hai... aur aap height nahi keh sakte, woh quality nahi hai.”

Responding with his trademark humour, Amitabh recalled a saying about fathers and sons.

“Bahut pehle humne suna tha ki agar pita ke joote putra pehenna shuru kar de, toh fir woh putra nahi hota, woh mitra ho jata hai... Bhai saheb, unhone bahut pehle hamare joote le liye the, aur jitna jootha tha hamare paas sab unke paas pahunch gaya hai,” he said.

His response left the audience laughing, and also offered a glimpse into the bond he shares with Abhishek.

Abhishek has often expressed his admiration for his father and spoken about the inspiration he draws from him.

In his earlier interviews, Jr. AB has often described himself as Amitabh’s biggest fan and recalled growing up watching his father’s films. He has also spoken about the veteran actor’s dedication to his craft and his ability to reinvent himself with every performance.

The father-son duo have shared screen space in several films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Paa.

Their on-screen relationship took an unusual turn in Paa, in which Abhishek played the father of Amitabh’s character, Auro, a young boy suffering from progeria, a rare condition that causes accelerated ageing. Abhishek had described the opportunity to play his real-life father’s on-screen father as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.



