Amitabh Bachchan Says Work Is The Essence Of The Life

Bollywood's versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan is setting an example for all the young generation actors with all his hard work and dedication towards his work. He just recovered from the dangerous pandemic Covid-19 a few days ago and is now back to work. Amitabh always stays close to his fans and thus he keeps on treating them with his posts and also shares his well beings and updates on social media. Off late, he is busy with KBC 12th season shoot and thus he is posting the pics directly from sets on his Instagram account…





In this pic, Amitabh ji is seen back stage wearing a mask. He also added an important message beside his post, "Work is the essence and elixir of life ..".





A few hours ago, Big B shared this pic on his Instagram and jotted down a beautiful shayari as well. He is seen in an intense look with wearing a suit!!!

He also wrote,

"बिन पूछे, एक कनखजूरा, घुस गया भैया कान में ,

बहु कोसिस की लोगन ने, पर उ पहुँचा दुसरे कान में ;

बाहर निकल के, जोर से बोला, सुनो हमारी गाथा ,

इन साहिब के खोपरी में कुछ दिखी नहीं व्यवस्था ।

ऐँ ?

क्या व्यवस्था मिली ना तुमको, हमें भी तो बताओ ,

घास फूस से भरा है कमरा, खुदय देख के आओ…"





With this post, he made us know how his crew is working for him wearing PPE kits, masks and gloves.

Our dear Big B and his whole family were tested positive for Coronavirus in July and all of them got treated in Nanavati hospital. After testing negative, all of them were discharged from the hospital and are now taking rest at their home.

With this latest post, Amitabh Bachchan proved that he is the best example of hard work as he is striving hard with all dedication even at 77 years of age. He proved that age is just a number and can be defeated with all healthy lifestyle.