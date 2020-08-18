Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Image And Reminisces His Happy 'Pool' Times

Our dear legendary actor of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is just sticking to social media and is treating fans with all his awesome posts in this lockdown period. From spiritual ones to funky ones and throwback images to latest clicks, he is dropping amazing candid pics and is making us go awe us with his amazing sense of humour…



Off late, Big B dropped a throwback 'Pool Time' pic and made us roll back to our happy times…





In this pic, Amitabh ji is seen holding the glass of juice and relaxing on the pool chair looking at the poolside… He is in all smiles and sported in swimwear. Amitabh ji also wrote, ".... keeping propriety in mind I dared not to caption this ..

May I humbly invite them that have a wish for comment to present them here .. I shall be filled with relief 😜😜".

Yes…Amidst the lockdown period who wants to spend their time in pools??? The fear of Covid-19 pandemic is making all of us sit at home. Thus Big B also left the caption space empty and asked his fans to fill it.

Well, Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family were tested Covid-19 positive on 11th July, 2020. Along with Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were treated in Nanavati hospital. Now, all of them are safe and are free from the clutches of this novel disease.