Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Wonderful Painting Made By His Fan From The Sets Of KBC

We all know that, Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is all busy with the shooting of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 12th season. This reality show tests the intelligence of the contestants and makes them win the money ranging from Rs 10000 to Rs 7 crores. Off late, Amitabh ji has shared a wonderful post on his Instagram and made is witness an awesome painting made by his fan straight from the sets of KBC 12.









In this post, Amitabh ji is seen showing off his gratitude to his fan who made the wonderful painting of his picture from his upcoming movie 'Bramhastra'… It just looks like picture but actually it is such nicely painted which is specially made on the occasion of Big B's 51 years in the industry. The journey started from 7 Nov 1969 titled 'Saath Hindustani' to his upcoming movie 'Bramhastra' (2021).

Amitabh also wrote, "No .... that be not a painting .. that be 'rangoli' made by the yonder gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry .. please read the date at the bottom of the 'rangoli' it's 7 Nov 1969 , and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release !!

Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020 !

Amitabh ji keeps on sharing the pics from the sets of KBC and sometimes adds his ultimate 'Shaayari' to the posts…









Well, this post also has a candid click of Big B who is seen sitting on the hot seat as the host… He also penned a few words from his father 'Harvansh Rai Bachchan's dairy, "अपनेयुगमेंसबकोअनुपमज्ञातहुईअपनीहाला ,

अपनेयुगमेंसबकोअद्भुतज्ञातहुआअपनाप्याला ,

फिरभीवृद्धोंसेजबपूछा , एकयहीउत्तरपाया -

अबनरहेवोपीनेवाले , अबनरहीवोमधुशाला !!"

~ हरिवंशरायबच्चन".

Amitabh ji and his whole family were tested positive for Covid-19 and were treated in Nanavati hospital for a few days… Now all of them are fine and are busy with their tight shooting schedules.