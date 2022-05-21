Anees Bazme Reveals The Reason Behind Akshay Kumar Not Being Part Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bollywood is going through a tough phase for a few months as the high budget movies bombed at the box office. Except for Gangunai Kathiawadi, no other movie got decent collections. But this month there is a change as Kangana's Dhaakad and Kartik Aaryan's `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bagged the highest collections of this year at the box office and also garnered positive reviews.



Actually, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya movie which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi. As Akshay Kumar is not part of this sequel there were many rumours doing round in B-Town circles.

There were rumours that Akshay was not paid as much he asked and thus stepped out of this project… But Anees cleared the air and said, "Akshay Kumar is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years."

He also added, "Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it). We share a great relationship and friendship. I had directed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome and Singh Is King with him. We share a great rapport and I would love to work with him again."

The plot deals with Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan who is a fake baba visiting the royal palace to find the Manjulika soul but unfortunately he opens the door and brings her back.

When the media asked the director why he didn't include Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the sequel, he said, "Akshay is a great actor and a great friend. Vidya is a great actor and did very well (in Bhool Bhulaiyaa). But the script didn't give us the liberty to bring them onboard."

He also added, "We didn't want to bring the two onboard without any purpose. This story did not permit us to bring them."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors.

Here is the latest collection report of this movie… Taran dropped it on his Instagram page…

BB 2 becomes the biggest opener… 'BB2' IS KARTIK AARYAN'S BIGGEST OPENER... #KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz...

⭐ 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ₹ 14.11 cr

⭐ 2020: #LoveAajKal ₹ 12.40 cr

⭐ 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr

⭐ 2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr

⭐ 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr

⭐ 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

⭐ 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama ₹ 92 lakhs

#India biz."

BB 2 claims the top spot… "TOP 3 - *Day 1* Biz - 2022 Release…

1. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ₹ 14.11 cr [non-holiday]

2. #BachchhanPaandey: ₹ 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon]

3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.50 cr [non-holiday]

#Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.

*Day 1* biz of the two event films, *dubbed in #Hindi*…

1 #KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr

2 #RRR: ₹ 20.07 cr

#Hindi version. Nett BOC. #India biz."

This movie hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!