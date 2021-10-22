Antim: Salman Introduces Aayush Sharma As 'Ruhaliya' Sharing A Motion Poster

It is all known that from this Friday, the theatres in Maharashtra are being re-opened. It is good news for all the movie buffs and actors too as there are many movies awaiting to hit the big screens. Celebrating this happy moment, B-Town's ace actor Salman Khan shared the motion poster on his social media page and introduced his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as deadly 'Ruhaliya'…



In this motion poster, we can witness Salman Khan as Ruhaliya. He is seen in a beefed-up avatar and showed off his toned muscles. He will be seen as a gangster and lock horns with Salman Khan. Along with sharing the poster, Salman also wrote, "Antim mein jab Rahul bana Rahulia theatres bhi khul gaye... #AayushAsRahulia".

Well, director Mahesh ji praised the complete transformation of Aayush Sharma and said, "Aayush is the life and soul of Antim. I could see the change in him, slowly, I could see him as Rahuliya. When I came on board, I had a one on one with Aayush, I hadn't seen LoveYatri that time and I decided not to, because I didn't want to form an opinion about what Aayush can do. I found Aayush very sensible, aware of cinema that we have today. I initially thought I would have to work very hard on him but when I came on the sets I was surprised, he was so deep-clawed in the film, he was ready to adapt and he knew what was the character all about. He was fantastic from day one, there was scenes that surprised me, he was always there, spot on, whatever was required of the role, he was there delivering."

Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. Being an action thriller, this flick will have Salman Khan as the lead actor and Aayush will portray the antagonist role.

'Antim: The Final Truth' movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films banner. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also has Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer in other important roles while Varun Dhawan will appear in a cameo role. As the shooting of this movie was wrapped up in July, 2021 and now, the release date is announced!

Antim movie will be released on 26th November, 2021 in the theatres and will lock horns with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.