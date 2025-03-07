Anupam Kher: Celebrating the Iconic Acting Career of a Versatile Actor

Outstanding and Versatile are the two words that describes the acting career of Anupam Kher. If there’s one person who can effortlessly transition from comedy, negative and intense dramas with remarkable skill, then it’s Anupam Kher. Be it his comedy role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, his negative character in Rang De Basanti or Karma or his intense dramatic performance in Saaransh, Anupam Kher has left no stone unturned.

On his birthday let us go through his life journey, his acting career, achievements, and contributions to the world of entertainment.

Early Life: A Childhood filled with Dreams

Anupam Kher was born on 7th of March 1955 in Shimla, to Pushkar Nath Kher who was a clerk, and Dulari Kher who was a homemaker. Despite financial struggles, his childhood was filled with simplicity and warmth.

Kher completed his schooling in Shimla and later joined the Himachal Pradesh University. Being Passionate about acting from an early age, he actively participated in school plays. His dream led him to the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, where he shaped his acting skills and graduated in 1978.

Do you think entering Bollywood was a cakewalk for him after graduating from NSD? If yes, then you are wrong. After moving to Mumbai, he faced extreme hardships, including homelessness and days without food. In spite of all these hardships, Kher didn’t give up and his determination made way for his first breakthrough in 1984 with Saaransh. In Saaransh despite being just 29, he portrayed the role of a 65-year-old man, earning critical acclaim. This was the entry of an iconic actor into Bollywood.

An Inspiring Bollywood Journey

Anupam Kher’s Bollywood journey is nothing short of inspiring. Over the years, he has worked with some of the biggest filmmakers and actors in the industry. Whether it’s drama, comedy, or negative roles, he has tried a role in every genre. His ability to switch between intense and light-hearted characters is what sets him apart.

Anupam Kher never feared from playing unconventional roles. From strict fathers to cunning villains and even humorous characters with remarkable ease. Don’t you think Anupam Kher as Mr. Malhotra was just perfect? Isn’t it hard to imagine someone else pulling off that mix of humour and heart so effortlessly? His versatility is surely one of the defining features of his acting career.

Other than acting, he also hosted TV shows like Say Na Something to Anupam Uncle (2000) and The Anupam Kher Show (2014).

Must Watch Movies of Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher appeared in over 500 films and 100 plays, over a span of 35 years. Some of his most notable Bollywood movies include:

Saaransh (1984) – His breakthrough role was where he played an elderly man grieving the loss of his son.

Karma (1986) – A powerful performance as Dr. Dang, one of Bollywood's most memorable villains.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) – A lovable and supportive father, making this role iconic.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) – Another memorable role in a blockbuster family drama.

A Wednesday! (2008) – A gripping thriller where he played a no-nonsense police officer.

Special 26 (2013) – A heist film that showcased his impeccable acting skills.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) – Playing Dhoni's father, he brought emotional depth to the film.

Awards and Achievements

Padma Bhushan (2016) – India’s third-highest civilian award for his contribution to cinema and arts.

Padma Shri (2004) – Fourth-highest civilian award in India for his achievements in acting.

Two National Film Awards – Best Actor (Special Jury Award) for Daddy (1989) and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005).

Eight Filmfare Awards – Five-time winner of Best Comedian for movies like Ram Lakhan (1989) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

IIFA Outstanding Achievement Award (2018) – For global contributions to Indian cinema.

Lesser-known Facts about Anupam Kher

1. Anupam Kher battled facial paralysis while filming Hum Aapke Hain Koun, but continued shooting.

2. He is one of the founder members of the People for Animals - India's largest Non-Governmental Animal Welfare Organization.

3. He auditioned for Nehru's role in the film Gandhi but lost out to Roshan Seth.

4. He has authored books on self-growth and runs an acting school.

5. He openly spoke about battling depression, raising awareness about mental health.

6. He has worked in Hollywood films like Silver Linings Playbook and Bend It Like Beckham.

On his birthday, we wish Anupam Kher more years of awesome presence on screen. We would like to thank him for keeping us entertained for almost three decades with extraordinary performance and his ability to touch hearts.